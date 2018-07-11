Jonty Evans showing ‘early signs of progress’ following brain injury

Jonty Evans and Cooley Rorkes Drift at the Rio Olympics. Picture by Peter Nixon

Irish eventer Jonty Evans has shown “early signs of progress” towards regaining consciousness, it has been announced.

The Olympic rider sustained a serious head injury in a cross-country fall from Cooley Rorkes Drift in the CIC3* at Tattersalls on 3 June.

Horse Sport Ireland has today (11 July) released an update on his condition.

“Jonty remains in a very serious but stable condition and has recently shown some early signs of progress in regaining consciousness,” said the statement.

“However, he remains very seriously ill having suffered a significant brain injury in his fall and any recovery will take an indefinite period of time.

“Jonty continues to receive expert medical treatment and rehabilitation from the staff at the Connolly Hospital.

“We are especially grateful to the nursing teams for all their wonderful care and treatment. We are also, very grateful for the support Jonty has received from the David Foster Injured Riders Fund.

“The family has requested that rather than send flowers or cards, donations to the David Foster Injured Riders Fund would be welcomed. www.davidfosterinjuredridersfund.ie

“Jonty’s family thank everybody for their kind thoughts, continued support and best wishes.”

Article continues below…

You might also be interested in:

Jonty was initially taken to Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, following the fall at the main water complex on the three-star course. Cooley Rorkes Drift was uninjured.

He was then transferred to the neuro intensive care unit at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin, before being moved to a high dependency ward in the Connolly Hospital.

Riders have been showing their support for Jonty by wearing green, his trademark cross-country colours, and raising money for the David Foster Injured Riders Fund.

On the announcement of the Irish eventing squad selected for the 2018 World Equestrian Games, team manager Sally Corscadden said Jonty is “always in their thoughts”.

“The thoughts and prayers of all the team remain with Jonty Evans following his fall,” she said. “He is always in our thoughts and we will definitely be ‘wearing green for Jonty’.”

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 12 July 2018, don’t miss our ‘Rider fitness’ special including what top riders eat, fitness for across the disciplines and more.

Plus, read our interview with Royal Ascot-winning trainer Eve Johnson Houghton and in this week’s ‘Vet clinic’ we take a look at bacterial meningitis in horses. We also have reports from eventing action at Barbury, racing from Sandown Park and much more.