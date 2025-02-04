



The Whitakers’ donkey who loves to jump

Living alongside John Whitaker’s elite sport horses is a 17-year-old donkey called Hazel, who is best friends with John’s superstar Equine America Unick Du Francport. When she isn’t keeping “Frank” company in the field, she also enjoys a spot of loose jumping. John’s daughter Joanne shared a video on his instagram page of Hazel running around their indoor school with some foals, popping over poles as she goes and braying with apparent joy, which has been liked by over 65,000 people. “If we put her loose in the school and there’s a little jump up, she always jumps it, she loves it,” Joanne said.

Read more

A brilliant comeback for a top Brit

William Funnell may have been away from British team duties for the past couple of years, but he showed he’s lost none of his class when leading his country to victory in the CSIO4* Sharjah Nations Cup presented by Longines, in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday (2 February). William and Equine America Billy Picador were joined by Joe Stockdale (Billy Santorini), Georgia Tame (Be Golden) and Lily Attwood (Johnnie Walker). “The strength of the team is brilliant, so credit to them all,” said Great Britain’s chef d’equipe Di Lampard.

Read more

Shetland ponies heading to Hong Kong

Star combinations from the Shetland Pony Grand National series are flying out to Hong Kong to delight equestrian fans at the first Longines Hong Kong International Horse Show (14-16 February). Event director Jo Peck of HPower said: “We know that this will set the event on fire – it being a completely new experience to the Hong Kong audience who are so proud of their horse racing. I’m convinced these horses and riders are going to be an instant hit.”

Read more

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now