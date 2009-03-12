James Gray cruelty court case to continue next week

The time needed to hear the Amersham court case has been extended again to enable James Gray to complete his defence.

James Gray, 45, of Spindle Farm, Hyde Heath, his wife Julie, 41, and daughters Jodie, 26, and Cordelia, 20, each deny 10 counts of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal, and two counts of neglecting an animal’s welfare.

A 15-year-old boy, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, has also pleaded not guilty to the same charges.

Today a spokesman for the RSPCA told H&H that the case now had no stated end date but would just continue.

Originally the case was listed for 10 weeks and was due to finish on 6 March.

Last week the trial was extended until tomorrow (13 March) but the RSPCA has confirmed the case will continue next week.