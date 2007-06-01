ILPH tackles obesity in horses

Massive increases in equine obesity and laminitis over the past two years have prompted the International League for the Protection of Horses (ILPH) to launch a series of Right Weight Road Shows. The shows start next month and are designed to alert horse owners to the health risks associated with equine obesity.

Although the vast majority of the calls we receive concern underweight horses, there was a 100% increase from 2005-06 in calls from people concerned about overweight animals, said Samantha Lewis from the ILPH. We also had a 1,000% increase in reports of laminitis.

The first of the monthly road shows is on 9-10 June at the ILPHs Penny Farm in Blackpool. ILPH vets will explain why horses are getting fatter and how to determine the correct weight. Nutritionists will discuss dietary needs and offer take-home information and weightapes. 0wners can also have their horse weighed.

Overweight horses have a greater risk of developing heart, lung and joint problems, as well as laminitis and hyperlipemia.

The British Equine Veterinary Association (BEVA) backs the ILPHs work.

Obesity is becoming more of a problem and an under-recognised one, too, said BEVA president Professor Josh Slater. People tend to see a fat horse as a healthy horse.

Robert Eustace FRCVS, founder of the Laminitis Trust, believes the increase in laminitis cases reported is a result both of improved public awareness and bad management over the past 20 years. He also points a finger at show judges.

The type of horse considered suitable to win a show class today is in fact obese, he said. This ideal then filters down the line.

There is also growing belief that metabolic syndrome seen in humans also occurs in the equine population, said Prof Slater.

Some people have problems with fat regulation and the idea is that some of these fat ponies have the same problem  but its not proven, he said, adding that owners of very fat ponies should seek veterinary input to any diet they impose.

