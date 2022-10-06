‘He keeps coming out with his ears pricked’: another big title for ultra-consistent Welsh section C





One of the most consistent section Cs in the country, Lynuck The Showman, once again impressed judges with his flowing paces and impeccable attitude to land the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) Welsh section C championship under Rebecca Penny for owner and breeder Lynn Scott.

The 12-year-old chestnut stallion, also known as Peanuts, won the class back in 2019, amongst many other accolades including Olympia International Horse Show in 2021.

Despite his success, his team were still over the moon with his win.

“He’s had a good career so you’d like to think he’s got some chance, but it always comes down to how they go on the day,” said Rebecca. “He went really well today and felt amazing.”

Rebecca put their win down to the fact that the judges asked for a slightly different show to previous years.

“The show suited him quite well because it was quite different to what he is used to doing,” she explained. “When you’ve got an older pony, they learn to anticipate, but this threw him and it meant he felt really good.”

Keeping an older, more experienced pony motivated must be tough, but Rebecca explains it isn’t a problem with this pony.

“He loves the job and keeps wanting to do it,” she said. “He comes out with his ears pricked every time, and the bigger the occasion, the more he loves it. He hacks a bit but we don’t need to do much in the way of schooling or training because he’s already set up and knows his job. It’s just about keeping him ticking over, and hacking keeps him fresh,” she said. “He lives a very charmed life – he’s only done four shows this year, and literally only comes out for the big occasions.”

Runner up spot went to Gems Malt Whiskey and April Gilmartin, while Bryncarreg The Bandit was awarded third place under Katy Marriott-Payne.

