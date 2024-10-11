‘A good start!’ Rider’s first visit to HOYS and first win – on a horse he got a week ago





Julien Anquetin made his first trip to Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) worthwhile as he scored his first win, in the first class, on a horse he has had for a week and was jumping at a show for the first time.

The French rider finished a squeak ahead of John Whitaker and Sharid in the Grandstand Welcome Stakes, with Marie Claude Segonzac and Serge Batailler’s nine-year-old El Torreo De Muze mare Fulldollar De Raygade.

“My first time here, my first win, my first ride on this mare – it’s a good start!” he said.

“I didn’t expect anything because it was my first ride and the track was tough enough, good course-building, so I’m happy. And to win in front of a legend like John, I’m very happy!”

The combination had produced a harmonious as well as a fast round in the two-phase opening international class of the show, despite their short time together.

“I tried her three weeks ago and felt straight away there was a good feeling between us,” Julien said. “She was with a friend of mine, another French rider, who kept saying ‘She’s a mare for you’. So I said ‘Ok, I’ll try her’, and he was right. So we had one week to build a relationship and then we came to a show!

“It was a win but it wasn’t a perfect round as we don’t know each other enough yet but it’s a very good start.”

Julien said he has heard much about HOYS, so thought it would be a good start to his indoor season.

“And it’s a lovely show, it’s beautiful,” he said.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout Horse of the Year Show, London International and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout HOYS, Maryland, Pau, London International and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now