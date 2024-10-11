‘A good start!’ Rider’s first visit to HOYS and first win – on a horse he got a week ago

Julien Anquetin made his first trip to Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) worthwhile as he scored his first win, in the first class, on a horse he has had for a week and was jumping at a show for the first time.
The French rider finished a squeak ahead of John Whitaker and Sharid in the Grandstand Welcome Stakes, with Marie Claude Segonzac and Serge Batailler’s nine-year-old El Torreo De Muze mare Fulldollar De Raygade.
“My first time here, my first win, my first ride on this mare – it’s a good start!” he said.
“I didn’t expect anything because it was my first ride and the track was tough enough, good course-building, so I’m happy. And to win in front of a legend like John, I’m very happy!”
The combination had produced a harmonious as well as a fast round in the two-phase opening international class of the show, despite their short time together.
“I tried her three weeks ago and felt straight away there was a good feeling between us,” Julien said. “She was with a friend of mine, another French rider, who kept saying ‘She’s a mare for you’. So I said ‘Ok, I’ll try her’, and he was right. So we had one week to build a relationship and then we came to a show!
“It was a win but it wasn’t a perfect round as we don’t know each other enough yet but it’s a very good start.”
Julien said he has heard much about HOYS, so thought it would be a good start to his indoor season.
“And it’s a lovely show, it’s beautiful,” he said.
