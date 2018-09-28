HOYS supreme champion diagnosed with rare form of cancer

The outstanding lightweight cob Our Cashel Blue has been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer after developing a lump on his shoulder.

Leading showing family, the Hood Show Team, who produce the cob for his owner Caroline Tyrrell, announced the news on social media last week after tests had confirmed the lump was malignant.

After undergoing an operation to remove the tumour, ‘Blue’ is on box rest until test results will reveal whether the tumour has spread.

Louenna Hood told H&H that Blue is back home and has had his bandages taken off: “We are delighted with how neat the scar looks, which is all down to the work of Andy Fiske-Jackson at the Royal Veterinary College at Potters Bar.

“He has to have two weeks box rest, then a month hand grazing and then three months of walking out hacking. We haven’t had any results back yet as to how aggressive the tumour is as of yet.

“Blue is still in great spirits and can’t wait for his breakfast every morning.”

Continued below…

The gelding has proven himself to be one of the most consistent cobs of all time. His major accolades include standing cob champion at Horse of the Year Show in 2016 and 2017, as well as taking the supreme horse title in 2016. He also won the cob championship at the Royal International in 2016 and 2017, taking reserve supreme last season.

Blue is well-known for his successful partnership with show horse supremo Allister Hood, also recently made his third H&H cover appearance, which appeared to be to his satisfaction (see video below, or click here to watch).



