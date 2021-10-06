‘He’s like a police horse’: Dun stallion lands Welsh D title at HOYS





CONSISTENT dun stallion Menai Eurostar pulled off a super show to head the Welsh D line up at the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) 2021 under Adam Forster.

The 10-year-old by Menai Superstar out of Menai Miss Ellie was bred by Peter Jones and is owned by Karen Johnson.

“I’ve had the ride two seasons, but last year we didn’t do anything because of Covid, so this is his first proper season with me,” said Adam. “We’ve had a great season and really cemented as a partnership.”

The pair, who qualified for HOYS at Midland Counties Show, won and went champion at North of England, were second at Hickstead, won and went champion at Midland counties and were BSPS M&M champions.

“He’s amazing to handle and deal with at home,” said Adam. “We do loads of hacking, farm rides and beach rides. One of his main attributes is that, every winter, he teaches the young babies to hack out – he’s like a police horse on the roads. He’ll give them a lead down any lane and they can bash into him and he’s not at all bothered. He teaches them the ropes.”

As well as continuing his showing career, Adam also has big plans for the stallion as a sire.

“Peter Jones who bred him, would like him to go back to the stud one day, and his owner Karen Johnson is good friends with him, so maybe one day he’ll make his way back there to have some babies of his own,” said Adam. “It would be amazing, as I’d like to win here one day with one of his children.”

You might also enjoy…

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.