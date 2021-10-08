Characterful coloured pony is crowned 133cm working hunter pony of the year with debutante jockey





The 13-year-old coloured working hunter campaigner Captain Foley claimed the 133cm working hunter of the year championship at the 2021 Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) for his 11-year-old rider Florence Drewitt.

“Captain” is owned by Florence’s mum Helen Drewitt and the family purchased him 14 months ago to take Florence into open working hunter ranks.

“We were stabled next to him at the British Show Pony Society summer championships and we fell in love with him,” said Helen, who purchased him from the Murphy family. “They said that as soon as they outgrew him we could have him, and we jumped at the chance.”

While this was Florence’s first time gracing the TopSpec Arena, Captain is no stranger to the NEC spotlight, having stood third here in the same class with Mya Murphy in 2019.

Florence won her first ever HOYS ticket at Midland Counties at the start of the year. The duo also won their class at Royal Windsor.

“Captain is such a character,” said Helen. “He’s quite alpha but he’s lovely. We’ve jumped him about once a week up in the lead up to HOYS; we’re quite careful with him and never over do it, and he’s just been amazing this week.”

Florence was delighted and overwhelmed after her win:

“The course was flowing and I was nervous before I went in to jump my round,” she said. “Though I was probably more nervous waiting in the line for the results.”

