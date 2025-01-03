How inheritance tax changes could hit equestrians, and other things the horse world is talking about





How inheritance tax changes could hit the equestrian industry

The Government’s autumn budget announcement (30 October) came as a major blow to farmers, but owners of equine studs, riding schools and livery yards could also feel the effects. Currently, people can claim for agricultural property relief on qualifying agricultural land and property, and business property relief on qualifying interest or shares in a business without a limit or cap. But from 6 April 2026, the full 100% relief from inheritance tax (IHT) will be restricted to the first £1m of combined agricultural and business property. Above this amount, individuals will only be eligible for 50% relief from IHT. “There’s lots of change from the budget that people haven’t quite picked up on yet. There’s been lots of discussions about farmers, which is important, but it affects a lot of other people as well,” said Nicola Glass, an independent financial adviser at Integrity365.

Ensuring the sustainability of horse insurance

Industry stakeholders have met to discuss the challenges in equine and small animal insurance, including veterinary fees, the need for “greater transparency in pricing”, and the importance of preventative care. The Pet and Equine Insurance Sustainability Network, founded by industry leader Sharon Brown, held a “think tank” event on 21 November, where more than 100 representatives of major companies agreed to work together to ensure the sustainability of insurance for horses and pets. “This gathering was so powerful because nearly everyone in the room had a horse or a pet. We weren’t just insurance professionals discussing business; we were animal lovers united by a shared commitment to protecting the bond between humans and their animals,” said Ms Brown.

What we can do to help secure the sport’s future

In the latest H&H subscriber-exclusive focus on issues affecting equestrianism, H&H news editor Eleanor Jones has tackled the topic of public acceptance of horses in sport – and what can be done to help. In this in-depth piece, top industry voices including Riding for the Disabled Association’s chief executive Michael Bishop, veterinary behaviourist Gemma Pearson and Olympic dressage rider Becky Moody have shared their thoughts on this important topic.

