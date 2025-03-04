‘They can say no’: how techniques used to train zebras and rhinos could benefit horses





Training techniques used in zoos could have benefits in the horse world, as owners are encouraged to consider whether their horse is an active participant in what is being asked of them.

“Cooperative care” was the topic of a World Horse Welfare webinar on 29 January, featuring zookeeper and equine behaviourist Barbara Dreyer, and equine behaviourist Samantha Couper.

Ms Dreyer explained that “cooperative care” is training animals using positive reinforcement to willingly participate in their own care and husbandry tasks, including grooming, hoof care and medical examinations.

“Rather than using force or restraint, animals are taught behaviours that allow them to stay calm and engaged during these procedures,” she said.

“It’s all about choice and trust – the animal learns that participating leads to positive experiences, and they always have the option to say no. This reduces stress for both the animal and the handler, making care safer and more efficient.”

Cooperative care has been used in zoos since the 1980s, starting with marine mammals and extending to animals including bears, big cats and hippos. “Target” and “recall” training are used for activities, such as encouraging movement or to come in and out of an enclosure. Ms Dreyer has trained eastern black rhinos to accept blood-testing and Grévy’s zebra to accept worming treatments using these methods.

Ms Dreyer said cooperative care can be used in the horse world to help with medical procedures, standing still, hoof care, clipping and loading. She advises owners starting out to ensure that horses’ everyday routines are stress-free and remain consistent, to create a comprehensive training plan and to be prepared to take a step back when things do not go to plan.

“You can’t train a stressed animal,” she said, adding that there will be days when a horse does not want to participate.

“And that’s OK – they have to have the right to say no,” she said. “You have to work with the horse you have in front of you, not the one you had yesterday or the one you want. The more you give them the choice to say no, the less they will do it.”

Ms Couper gave an example of cooperative care helping a “feral” horse under her care who had sustained an eye injury. Training resulted in his accepting treatment.

“We took something that was going to be stressful and dangerous to a thing the horse actively enjoyed, and from then on he was much easier to catch,” she said.

In a question-and-answer session, Ms Couper addressed horses’ continuously seeking treats from their owners during cooperative care training.

“One of the first things we need to do is teach the horse what is actually getting the food. Those behaviours where they start searching, and they get muggy and bite, or they get frustrated, are occurring because the horse doesn’t understand how the food is being obtained. Once they understand that if you set up the foundation really well, you shouldn’t see those behaviours.

“If you’re seeing them, it’s an indication that either you’re not being clear or you might be seeing frustration with the process, and you might need to break it down further. If done properly, that behaviour should not occur.”

It was asked whether cooperative care can still apply when dealing with emergencies, and it was agreed that animal welfare should always come first. But Ms Couper said that when working with horses, she will try to train them for “as many scenarios as possible” so when situations occur, they are prepared for them.

Ms Couper said the take-home message is for owners to try to find ways to give their horses opportunities to have more control in deciding whether to engage.

“Even if you’re not doing cooperative care directly, figure out what your horses are searching for and try to meet them so that you stay away from those bigger behaviours, and try and make both of you more happy,” she said.

Ms Couper said the “cooperative care skill set” is still growing in the equine community and it can be difficult to find local trainers. But she said that owners can find support and resources online, including courses through the International Association of Animal Behavior Consultants.

You may also be interested in:

