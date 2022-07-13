Hot horses, whip rules and other things the horse world is talking about





The heat is on

As the temperature rises, and with Met Office weather warnings in place for much of England this weekend, keeping horses cool and happy is the top priority. H&H busts the misinformation often shared on social media about the effects of cold water on hot horses, answers the question “when is it too hot to ride?” and provides tips for travelling horses as the temperature rises, as well as advice on what to do in the event of a breakdown. We also speak to event organisers on measures being taken to keep horses and riders cool this weekend.

Keeping cool this week

Whip rule amendments

The British Horseracing Authority has announced new sanctions for breaking whip rules, which are expected to apply from this autumn. The increased penalties include disqualification when the whip is used four times or more above the permitted level, and double suspension periods when it is used above the permitted level in major races. “It is inevitable that there will be those who think we have gone too far, and those who think we have not gone far enough,” said David Jones, chairman of the whip consultation steering group.

Read more about the changes

‘Putting my money where my mouth is’

In her H&H column, leading dressage rider and trainer Anna Ross covers the importance of qualifications in our sport. Having thought there was no professional dressage riding exam in the UK, she has found out there is, offered by the British Horse Society, and she is to take it. “I reached BHSI stable manager level 25 years ago, but I didn’t complete the riding section as it was a multi-discipline exam, and I am the most spectacularly untalented jump jockey,” Anna said. “I’m super-interested to see what being a qualified dressage rider in the UK entails, so I’m putting my money where my mouth is and taking the exam.”

Should coaches have qualifications?

