Your chance to star in Horse & Hound’s 135th birthday video

To help commemorate Horse & Hound’s 135th anniversary, we are creating a 135-second video made up of short clips from the lives of riders and those living and working with horses today.

The video, 135 seconds in Horse & Hound’s 135th year, will be shared on Horse & Hound’s digital channels on 20 June, which is also the on-sale date for Horse & Hound’s special bumper 135th birthday issue.

We need your help to create this video, and are asking Horse & Hound’s readers to film short, landscape video clips of themselves going about the day with their horses. We would like to feature footage from all areas of the UK, and all professions — for example huntsmen, vets, riders, grooms, farriers and saddlers, with horses and ponies of all types, men and women of all ages. We would like this compilation to truly represent equestrian life in the UK in 2019.

Horse & Hound editor-in-chief Sarah Jenkins said: “There are few brands that have lasted 135 years and look set to continue for at least as many more and everyone who works at Horse & Hound feels fortunate to be associated with such an iconic publication.

“We would like this video to be something that future generations look back on with interest and pride in the way we are for ever fascinated by our century-old archives at Horse & Hound magazine. We would like to give the equestrian audience a video they can revel in, and the wider world a snapshot of what life is really like in equestrian Britain, beyond the perceptions.”

Sarah continued: “Please do join us in helping to create that moment by filming your colleagues and equestrian friends either at work or enjoying their hobby. Volunteers, jockeys, riding instructors, veterinary nurses, welfare officers — the list goes on and on. And with so many characters who make up the passionate equestrian landscape, we want to take this opportunity to celebrate them all and, most importantly, the horses and ponies they work so hard to help thrive.”

Please send your landscape video clips up to 20 seconds in length – turn your phone 90° before you start to film so the video is in landscape mode — via wetransfer to hhpictures@ti-media.com by 10am on 20 May. Multiple clips can be submitted by one individual.

NB: By sending your video clip to us you are giving Horse & Hound permission to edit and publish the video as part of our 135th birthday celebrations.