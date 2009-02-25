Horse-related injury survey aims to gather global data

An international survey to measure the extent and consequences of horse-related injuries has been launched online.

The survey, developed by Dr Patricia Evans at Utah State University, is being co-hosted by Equestrian Australia and UK website Riding Safely .

Denzil O’Brien, who in 2008 released results of a five-year surveillance programme on the risks of eventing , said: “We are hoping to obtain richer information than that previously gained through hospitals.”

“This is possibly the first time such a survey has been undertaken, across a wide range of potential respondents.

“We believe it will provide valuable information on the extent and cost of horse-related injury in our sector.”

Aimed at anyone who has suffered horse-related injury in any discipline, the survey and data analysis will be undertaken by Utah State University.

It runs until the end of February, and can be completed by anyone aged 18 or over.

To take part, visit http://eis.ridingsafely.net