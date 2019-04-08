Horse missing after endurance fall found 24 hours later: supporters praised for their help

A horse who went missing after his rider fell during an endurance ride in Suffolk was found in Thetford forest more than 24 hours later, after an exhaustive search.

Endurance GB has thanked all those who joined the search, offered assistance and shared social media posts after Basil De Mulo and his owner Karen Grieg parted company on Saturday (6 April).

The pair were competing in a 32km class at the King’s Forest Spring Ride when Karen fell.

Police and RAF officers searched hundreds of miles of tracks in the 5,000-acre forest for the grey gelding but had had no success by nightfall. The search continued at first light yesterday (7 April), with hundreds of people sharing Endurance GB’s Facebook posts, until the “surprised” member of the public who had found the horse was put in touch with ride organisers.

Endurance GB chairman Rebecca Kinnarney said: “Following the events of the weekend and the united search for the lovely missing Basil, I would just like to say a huge thank you to every single person who responded to this, in whatever way they did.

“Thanks, of course, must go to [ride organiser] Dianne Luke and her team on the ground for not only personally searching, coordinating the search and picking Basil up yesterday evening but for also managing to keep a big, busy ride going, in spite of everything. Thanks, too, to my wonderful board colleagues on the ground at the ride and those working tirelessly, virtually, to help with the search.

“To the wider Endurance GB community, our members and supporters, we were all truly touched by the offers of help and support. Thanks to Paul Shelley of Aspire Aerial Media for the offer of his drone services; this was an uncommonly generous offer and I would highly recommend Paul.

“And finally, thank you, Basil for finally showing yourself. You’ve certainly earned a place in Endurance GB’s heart.”

Ms Grieg, a member of Endurance GB’s Cotswold Group, was unhurt in the fall.

