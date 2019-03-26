Horse found ‘mutilated’ in its field had to be put down

A horse who was found “mutilated” in its field had to be put down, after a number of reports of sheep being deliberately injured and killed in the same area.

The attack on the horse, who was turned out in a field near Newport, Shropshire, was reported to West Mercia Police at just after 5.30pm on Friday, 15 March.

“The mutilation of a dressage horse in a field at Tibberton was reported,” a spokesman for the force said.

“A vet said that the horse could not have injured itself and sadly, the animal had to be put to sleep due to injuries sustained.

“There have been recent reports in Shropshire and in Warwickshire of sheep in fields being mutilated and slaughtered.”

The spokesman urged locals to “remain vigilant around your area and report suspicious persons, vehicles or activity to the police”.

West Mercia Police told H&H the force is making enquiries into the incident, asking anyone with information to call officers on 101, quoting incident number 557s of March 15.

Information can also be given to Crimestoppers, in confidence, by calling 0800 555111 or visiting the service’s website.

