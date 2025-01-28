Horse suffers fatal injuries in car collision after rider ‘thrown’

A horse suffered fatal injuries in a collision with a car on Saturday (25 January), after its rider was ‘thrown’ and the horse ran into the road.
Officers from West Yorkshire Police were called to Leeds Road, Lofthouse, a village between Wakefield and Leeds, at just after 4.30pm, to reports a horse and a car had been involved in a collision. The injuries the horse suffered were so serious it had to be put down at the scene.
“Officers attended and established the horse had thrown a female rider before bolting into the road where the collision took place,” a West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.
“The female rider was assessed by paramedics at the scene and did not require hospital treatment.
“Sadly, the horse suffered very serious injuries in the collision, and was euthanised at the roadside to stop its suffering. Collection for the horse was arranged by an attending vet.”
Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.