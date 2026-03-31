



Police have appealed for information after a horse suffered fatal injuries in an attack by two dogs in London.

The Metropolitan Police seized two dogs at Havering Park Woods, east London, on Friday, 20 March.

A spokesperson for the force said officers were called to Havering-Atte-Bower at 5.15pm, to reports of a dangerous dog incident.

“It was reported that two dogs attacked a horse in Havering Park Woods,” the spokesperson said.

“The rider of the horse, a woman in her 30s, was thrown and taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service with injuries not deemed to be life-changing or life-threatening. The horse was sadly put down.

“Officers seized two dogs at the scene which remain in police kennels. No arrests have been made at this time, and enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference CAD 5965/20MAR, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.

The attack came two days after the Dogs (Protection of Livestock) (Amendment) Bill came into force. This gives police more power to deal with offenders, and means the maximum penalty for livestock worrying has increased from £1,000 to an unlimited fine. Defra confirmed to H&H that “livestock” includes horses, and that the legislation covers incidents on roads and paths.

Under the Dangerous Dogs Act, owners have a legal responsibility to keep dogs under control at all times in public and private places.

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