What do you want from Horse & Hound? Time to have your say





It’s time to have your say on everything Horse & Hound does to help us continue to improve – and there’s the chance to win a £250 John Lewis voucher.

H&H’s latest reader survey is live, as we try to gain a deeper understanding of those we serve, and how we can do so better.

“In the ever-changing media landscape, it’s vital that we continue to check in with readers regularly to establish whether we are still giving them what they want from us on our different platforms, including in our magazine and on our website,” said H&H editor-in-chief Sarah Jenkins.

“We love to hear your views, and with the feedback readers provide we can continue to evolve our editorial strategy.”

Take the survey

The questionnaire, which should take 10 to 15 minutes to complete, is extensive, covering different aspects of owning, riding and caring for horses. As a thank you for your time, you will be given the option to enter a prize draw for the £250 voucher.

“If you have 10 minutes to spare, please do complete this survey and let us know what you want from us to help you get the most out of your involvement with and passion for horses and equestrian sport,” Sarah said.

On completing the survey, you will have the option to enter the draw by providing your email address. This data will only be used for the prize draw and will not be shared. We may use quotes from your responses but only anonymously; we welcome all comments.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 and beyond with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now