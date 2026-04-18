Do you have an eye for a great image? Rare opportunity to join the Horse & Hound team





The H&H team is looking for a remote-based picture editor to join us for a six-month fixed maternity cover contract, to oversee all our photographic content, while working from home.

The successful candidate will report to the H&H art editor, managing the full photographic events calendar, booking shoots for major events, interviews, cover shots and other events. You will also manage photographic accounts and payments, be the primary contact for our countrywide network of photographers and venues, and work in a small creative team to bring the pages of the magazine to life, offering feedback and constructive ideas to help keep the magazine fresh and appealing.

“This is a rare opportunity for someone with great organisational and people skills and a love of horses and horse sport to combine work with something they love,” said H&H editor-in-chief Sarah Jenkins.

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“The successful candidate will be part of a supportive and fun team of passionate professionals who are proud of our brand and heritage and excited to help it continue to grow in this its second century. Horse & Hound is all about celebrating horses and sport, and having the right images of happy athletes captured at the right moment to show them at their best is of huge importance.

“We are fortunate to have a beautiful and extensive archive as well as covering all the most important major events of the year working with the most talented equestrian photographers. The picture editor’s role is crucial in ensuring we make the most of both.”

The ideal candidate is someone who has in-depth understanding of the equestrian world and a creative eye for accurate and effective imagery. The ability to manage a complex calendar and keep cool if pages change or requests come in at the last minute is key and strong communication skills are essential.

Proficiency in using the Google suite and ability to learn new systems and processes quickly will be highly desirable.

The job is based remotely and the expected salary range is £29,000-£36,000. Perks include unlimited leave.

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