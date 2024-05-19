Native pony world says farewell to much-loved breeder and judge





Sheila Brooks, the Highland pony breeder of Corriegarth & Ednam House Stud and former chairman of the National Pony Society (NPS), died on 4 April, aged 86.

Mrs Brooks was born in Bonhard, Fife, into a farming family and spent her childhood riding ponies with her siblings Ann and Bill.

Aged 18 she met Alastair Brooks, and the couple married in 1958. Following the birth of their children Lesley, Charles and Ralph, the couple took over the running of the hotel Ednam House in Kelso from Alastair’s parents.

In 1971 Mrs Brooks founded Corriegarth Stud, in Corriegarth, Inverness, with foundation mares Calliach Bhan XIX and Ruth Of Knocknagale. Rhidorrach, a son of Ruth, was put to a number of mares out of Calliach, and the J line was formed, which continues today. Shortly after this the ponies were relocated to Kelso, and the stud changed its name to Ednam House Stud.

Her aim was to produce “good forward going riding ponies”, and her ponies had success in the show ring with riders including Jill Cousins, Chris MacMillan and Richard Telford. One notable pony, Jena Of Ednam House, won the Royal Highland ridden championship in 1997 with Chris MacMillan.

Mrs Brooks served on a number of equine committees and judging panels. She was known for being fair and knowledgeable and she knew what she liked in ponies. She is a former Highland Pony Society president as well as chairing the NPS. She also served as chairman of the Scottish Equine Breeders Association, playing a key role in leading the native pony world through new equine ID regulations in 2006. She received the British Horse Society welfare award in 2017.

Mrs Brooks was predeceased by Alastair. She is survived by Lesley, Charles and Ralph, and eight grandchildren. Her stud continues under the prefix Corriegarth with her granddaughter Jessica Pugsley.

