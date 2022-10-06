‘He’s my pride and joy’: versatile home-bred stallion shines at HOYS





A home-bred stallion stole the show in the National Pony Society/Baileys Horse Feeds HOYS Welsh section B championship at the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) to take home the title for his producer and breeder/owner.

Jo Filmer’s Longhalves Renoir is a nine-year-old by Lemonshill Falcon out of Rhoson Silwi.

“I was so proud of how he went,” said Sam, who last won at HOYS on a Welsh section B in 2010. “He just loves the job, plus, he’s the kindest, sweetest pony to look after.”

Sam showed Renoir just three times as a five-year-old before he was left to mature:

“We put him away as we felt he wasn’t quite ready,” said Sam. “He did some dressage in between. Jo and I reconnected at a show one day and here we are.”

Sam and Renoir have also been super successful in the dressage arena together, and the stallion competes up to medium level.

“He loves to please and he wants to work and get it right,” said Sam. “He’s had the most amazing season and this result is just the dream, especially for Jo who bred him.”

Jo was overjoyed:

“Everything we’ve asked of him he’s done,” she said. “From the moment he was born I knew he had something unique, and he’s my pride and joy. Whatever goal we’ve set for him he’s achieved it. He was unbeaten as a foal, as a four-year-old he was sports pony of the year and as a five-year-old he was crowned NPS dressage supreme champion with a 13-year-old rider.”

Alongside his career showing career, Renoir covers mares and he also jumps.

“Just the other day, Sam’s little boy was putting his overreach boots on and Renoir was just sitting with him.

“The last HOYS winner we bred won in 2001, and it means the world that my mum, who is 89, was here to watch Renoir win today.”

Danielle Garner’s five-year-old stallion, Linksbury Royal Celebration, was second under Rebecca Penny.

