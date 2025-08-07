Heartbreak as equine charity’s essential open day fundraiser cancelled owing to infection outbreak





An equine welfare charity has cancelled an open day on Saturday (9 August) that could have raised a much-needed £20,000 and implemented a lockdown owing to an infection outbreak – as it states “safety comes first”.

Today (7 August) Bristol-based HorseWorld reported an outbreak of streptococcus zooepidemicus, known as strep zoo. The charity said around 10% of its 110 residents are currently affected and its team is “prioritising welfare and disease control in line with veterinary guidance”.

HorseWorld chief executive Jo Coombs said that strep zoo can cause serious infections like pneumonia, particularly in young or immune-compromised horses.

“While strep zoo isn’t as serious as strangles for a normal horse, many of the rescued horses at HorseWorld are immunocompromised, so at a higher risk,” she said.

“Safety comes first – of our horses and our supporters – and so, while it is heartbreaking to do so, in line with veterinary guidance we have taken the tough decision to cancel our open day. And because so many horses in our herd are at higher risk and there is strangles in the local area, we have taken the additional step of locking our site down to all but essential staff and suppliers.”

Ms Coombs added that HorseWorld’s open day is an essential part of the charity’s fundraising programme and had been expected to raise £20,000.

“We are monitoring the situation and hope to be able to open our gates again soon. In the meantime, we will be launching a virtual fundraising appeal to ensure that the charity can continue to provide the highest levels of care for our rescued horses,” she said.

“Our fundraising appeal will feature videos, vet chats and behind-the-scenes footage, to give everyone the opportunity to experience our HorseWorld site and work virtually. We hope this will encourage people to donate to the appeal, helping us support the increased number of horses we are currently caring for on site because other centres are full. A high number of these are abandoned, neglected mares and foals, who are most at risk.”

Donations can be made to the virtual open day at: https://www. horseworld .org.uk/lockdown

Ms Coombs said HorseWorld is also suffering from a lack of grass and increasing cost of feed owing to the dry weather.

“Now with extra veterinary costs associated with this outbreak, the situation is critical. Antibiotics alone will be around £100 per affected horse,” she said.

“We hope that our friends, supporters, open day visitors and even people who are finding out about us for the first time will support our appeal at this challenging time. Every contribution, no matter the size, will directly support the daily care of horses that have already suffered – and who now need the help more than ever.”

