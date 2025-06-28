‘He put everything into all he did’: farewell to a perfectionist who stepped up to resolve a crisis





Well known and effective master of the Quorn Hunt Captain Fred Barker has died aged 88.

Fred had an initial 13-year term at the helm in the 1970s and 1980s, returning for a further three seasons as an immediate and selfless response to the greatest crisis in the hunt’s long history.

A considerable landowner in Wiltshire, Fred was born into a way of life in which hunting was a natural part of the order of things. His father “Gar” Barker and his mother were both joint masters of the Vale of the White Horse in the 1950s and 1960s, and his aunt, Effie Barker, was a long-time master of the Garth and South Berks.

As field master in the Monday country, he had a reputation for being a martinet in the control of the very large numbers of hard-riding followers. As a former officer in the 11th Hussars, he was a perfectionist and ran every day’s hunting like a military operation. His style of field mastering was not easy for his professional huntsmen – and he had two of the best in Michael Farrin at the Quorn and Sidney Bailey at the VWH – who found him a difficult master to please.

Always immaculately turned out and beautifully mounted, he was married to the former Venetia Quarry, who elegantly rode side-saddle in the first flight. His second wife was the former Penny Oppenheimer, a polished horsewoman and dedicated to foxhunting.

After 13 successful seasons Fred retired as a master and returned to his home in the VWH country, taking on the mastership there for a further six seasons. Meanwhile the Quorn supporters had been infiltrated by a mole from the League Against Cruel Sports, who took video film of the hunt allegedly breaking Masters of Foxhounds Association rules. Following considerable publicity, a strong leadership was clearly needed and Fred Barker was invited to take over as sole master forthwith, which he did for a further three seasons.

In later life, Fred and Penny became involved in eventing, owning several top-class horses, in recent years ridden by Tom McEwen.

Fred was a perfectionist who put everything into whatever he undertook.

