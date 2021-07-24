‘He just loves life’: Gelding storms to title on his sixth birthday, giving owners their first Royal International win





Jayne Ross continued her winning streak into the small hunters at the 2021 Royal International Horse Show with Sarah and Ellie Harper’s Wall Street II (Jack), still a relative novice, holding his own and capturing the class win.

The delighted owners were there to watch their Ol Metta six-year-old stride around the Longines International Arena like a true professional.

“I’m speechless,” said Sarah, who bought Jack from PJ Casey two years ago. “He’s the first horse we’ve bought from Ireland. He actually went to Dublin as a four-year-old with PJ, but as a riding horse.”

Jack was based with the Harpers for a year before joining Jayne and her team last July.

“We thought he would continue to be a riding horse,” Sarah continued. “But Jayne had him for two days and said that he was an out and out hunter, so we now have a lovely, sparkly browband gathering dust in the tack room at home!”

This is the first time the family have ever had a horse professionally produced.

“We’re usually very low key and Jack only went to Jayne’s for a month of schooling. When we dropped him off Jayne she said she didn’t have enough space to take him on to the show team, but after a few days of him being there she saw the potential; she rang me up and told me she’d produce him.

“I thought if I’m going to do this I’m going to go with one of the best in the business as I’m probably only going to do it once in my life.

“Jack has bags of energy and loves life. Everything is fun for him and he’s always got a smile on his face.

“It’s actually his birthday today; he’s officially six.

Jack has also given the Harpers their first ever Horse of the Year Show ticket and was champion novice hunter at Royal Windsor at the beginning of July.

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.