Are you game? Sign up for theatre’s first ever pantomime horse (or cow) race this summer





Yes, it’s a cow, not a horse. But it’s panto!

Harrogate Theatre is inviting all comers to take part in its first ever pantomime horse race this summer.

As part of fundraising efforts to mark its 125th anniversary, the theatre has promised that “history will be made” on 4 August at Ripon Races, where for the first time, pairs of people in costumes will replace thoroughbreds on the track.

“That’s right, this summer Harrogate Theatre is bringing the iconic pantomime horse to Ripon Races as we gallop towards our 125th anniversary fundraising target with a pantomime horse race,” a spokesperson for the theatre added.

“We’re not joking! This August we’d love you to be part of this incredible event. We’re looking for businesses, running groups, theatre fans, bucket list experience hunters and more to sign up to join us on the start line as we race to raise as much as we can for Harrogate Theatre. We’ll provide the costume, you can rock/paper/scissors for who’s at which end!”

The spokesperson added that during its anniversary year, the theatre is trying to raised £125,000 to support “everything we do, from bringing world-class talent to Harrogate to working with young people to spark imaginations”.

“If you’re interested in putting your best hoof forward, join us for the launch event at Harrogate Theatre on Friday, 25 April at 2pm to find out more,” she said.

“This race will be unbridled fun, register now or you’ll be saddled with regret. (We do know the picture is a cow and not a horse. But it’s panto – and honestly, what else would you expect?)”

To register for the launch event or for more information for those who cannot get to the launch, email head of marketing and development Natalie Rawel at natalie.rawel@harrogatetheatre.co.uk

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now