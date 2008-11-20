Greenwich will be venue for 2012 Olympic equestrian sport

THE equestrian competitions of the London 2012 Olympic Games will stay at Greenwich Park, Olympic bosses have announced.

There had been concerns about the suitability of Greenwich Park from local residents and figures in the horse world.

Members of the Olympic board met yesterday to discuss the potential cost savings of changing the venues for the 2012 Olympic basketball, equestrian sports, badminton, handball and rhythmic gymnastics.

But they announced that Olympic and Paralympic equestrianism, and the running and show jumping phases of the modern pentathlon, will stay at Greenwich Park after a review by accountants KPMG said no saving would be made by moving.

In a statement to the press, the London Organising Committee of the Olympic Games (LOCOG), said: ” None of the alternative venues for the equestrian events were close enough to accommodate the modern pentathlon show jumping event, which needs to be located close to the Olympic Park to allow the completion of all five events within one day.

“Any move away from Greenwich would therefore result in a doubling-up of facilities with the need to build a separate Modern penthalon show jumping facility close to the Olympic park.

“In addition all of the alternative venues would also require the funding of additional accommodation as they are not within guidelines for travel time from the Olympic village.

“Given these considerations, an alternative location for equestrian and modern pentathlon would also not result in lower costs than Greenwich Park.”