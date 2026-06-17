‘How will the Dartmoor hill ponies be protected?’ Prime minister insists cull will not happen after condemnation – but campaigners await confirmation





The prime minister, Defra and Natural England insist they will not support a cull of Dartmoor hill ponies – but campaigners say they are not safe until new contracts are confirmed in writing.

H&H reported that the Friends of the Dartmoor Hill Pony feared up to 90% of the 1,000 ponies remaining on the moors may have to be culled as a result of new Government stocking density contracts.

The story has since attracted national attention and the leaders of the Conservatives, Lib Dems and Reform have for once united to condemn any attempt at culling.

Sir Keir Starmer’s official spokesperson said: “Let me be very clear on this: this Government will not allow a cull of Dartmoor ponies and we don’t manage pony populations by culling in this country.

“Dartmoor ponies are part of the cultural landscape of Dartmoor and play a vital role in the health of its moorland habitats.”

H&H contacted Defra today (17 June) for its latest position and a Defra spokesperson said: “Dartmoor ponies are an important part of Dartmoor’s heritage and also key to supporting the habitats of Dartmoor. Natural England is not recommending a cull and this Government wouldn’t support one.”

The Friends charity has explained, as reported by H&H, that as the stocking densities in the new contracts are lower, and that they refer to “ponies and/or cattle”, going against the recommendation of a Government-commissioned review, the most likely outcome is a cull.

Government: no Dartmoor pony cull

Natural England southwest area director David Slater said: “The notion that Natural England is advocating a cull is simply untrue. Dartmoor’s unique habitats are in a poor state and grazing by ponies is vital for their recovery.

“Our role is to advise farmers who wish to enter the publicly funded schemes available for grazing regimes. These schemes have been designed by Government to contribute to nature recovery – some of these require less grazing and some more dependent on local conditions but ponies are and always will be part of that mix.

“We work closely with the Dartmoor community to find a way forward that protects livelihoods and the special character of Dartmoor, including its ponies.”

But a spokesperson for the Friends told H&H today that although the charity is glad to hear of the cross-party agreement and Government assurances, it awaits more information.

“We thank Luke Pollard MP and Steve Race MP, who have championed the future of these ponies consistently, not only as the threat came to a head but throughout,” the spokesperson said. “Their commitment has been steady and persistent, and it has mattered.

“We now look to the Government for detail on the direction it will give Natural England to remedy the current situation, and for clarity on what will change in practice.

“We ask what specific changes will be made to Natural England’s approach to guarantee that the assurances given by MPs and ministers are delivered in full. How will the endangered, semi-wild Dartmoor hill pony population be protected on Dartmoor’s commons, in perpetuity?”

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