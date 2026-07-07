Animal welfare is ‘no place for legal loopholes’: MPs debate animal abuse register and automatic lifetime bans





A petition calling for a public register of animal abusers and automatic lifetime bans has been debated in parliament.

On 29 June, MPs discussed the petition started by cleaner and social media influencer Bea Elton, which almost 240,000 people have signed since its launch on 12 March. For petitions to be considered for debate, they must reach 100,000 signatures in six months.

Burton and Uttoxeter MP Jacob Collier said the number of people who had signed Ms Elton’s petition in just three months illustrated “the depth of feeling across our country” around animal abuse.

“That feeling, together with the expert opinion of organisations such as the RSPCA, indicates that the current provisions against animal abuse are not adequate,” he said.

But Mr Burton added that automatic lifetime bans for all who abuse animals “appears to be a disproportionate response” and a public register is “similarly unsuitable”. H&H reported concerns from equine welfare charities around a public register owing to the risk of “vigilante behaviour” (news, 4 June).

Cambourne and Redruth MP Perran Moon called on the Government to close the loophole whereby a banned owner can give animals to their spouse.

Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme MP Lee Pitcher agreed, adding: “there is no place for legal loopholes like that in our country”.

“The Government has referred to the police national computer and to existing arrangements for information sharing. I recognise that there are important safeguards around personal information and data protection that we must be aware of, but a record held somewhere in the system is not the same as a practical safeguarding tool that can stop a banned person acquiring another animal,” he said.

“That is the point behind the petition and it is a point that we should take very seriously.”

Newly appointed Defra minister Stephen Morgan said the Government published its animal welfare strategy for England in December, which includes “practical action to promote sensible, responsible pet ownership”. This strategy also includes plans for a consultation on licensing rescue and rehoming centres, which is still to be actioned.

“That matters, because many welfare problems begin long before prosecution is brought. They can start with poor breeding, poor socialisation, lack of knowledge or owners unable to meet an animal’s needs,” he said. “By addressing those causes earlier, we can reduce the risk of animal suffering and reduce pressure on enforcement bodies later on.”

He said courts have the power to impose lifetime bans where appropriate – and “it is right that they retain the discretion to do so”.

“Although we recognise the good intention behind the calls for a public register, the risks outweigh the benefits. Targeted disclosure remains the most effective approach. We are continuing to strengthen enforcement by supporting local authorities on how to use the tools available to them more effectively,” he said.

Blue Cross head of public affairs Becky Thwaites told H&H the debate had “some interesting and useful contributions” – and the charity supports a national register searchable by enforcement agencies and charities.

“Issues around animal welfare are not debated as often as we would like at Westminster so this was a welcome opportunity for MPs to put their views to the Defra minister,” she said. “The one disappointment was the minister provided no timeframe for the consultations promised in the Government’s animal welfare strategy – we need more clarity on that.”

Ms Thwaites added that as the 2006 Animal Welfare Act reaches its 20th anniversary, it is the “right moment for a comprehensive review”.

“This should include strengthening how disqualification orders are monitored and enforced, alongside serious consideration of introducing an animal offenders register,” she said.

RSPCA head of public affairs David Bowles told H&H the number of signatures the petition has had “demonstrates how passionate people feel about justice for animals”.

“We know many equine owners will be among those urging the UK Government to act,” he said.

“Sadly, despite the animal welfare laws the RSPCA helped to put into place, cruelty still happens too often, and our inspectors and rescuers see firsthand the reality of this on a daily basis.”

Mr Bowles said establishing an animal abuse register is an “emotive issue”.

“Details of convictions and disqualification orders under the Animal Welfare Act are stored on the Police National Computer, but this is not open to non-police personnel to see for data protection purposes, and to avoid vigilante action,” he said.

“The current framework poses a significant challenge; even though courts can disqualify individuals from ownership, there is currently no central system for rescue centres, charities or private individuals, including breeders, pet shops, or animal care companies, to check whether someone is banned from keeping animals before selling or rehoming an animal, or employing someone to care for animals.

“That’s why the RSPCA is working with governments and other stakeholders for a transparent system that enables identification by appropriate authorities of those previously convicted of an animal offence.

“Gaps also extend to local authorities who grant licenses to animal businesses. While legislation already states that people convicted of animal cruelty are ineligible to run certain animal-related businesses – knowledge to enforce these rules is key.”

Mr Bowles added that resourcing for local authorities will “need to remain a discussion point”, and said many are ”already under pressure” enforcing legislation such as the Control of Horses Act.

“We must find a system that helps everyone ensure that disqualified abusers cannot bypass the law and own, get access to or work with animals – while respecting that information is only provided appropriately to selected enforcers, to prevent vigilante and other anti-social actions,” he said.

“Individuals banned from keeping animals by courts are often publicised in the media and the current legal framework highlights why it is important that anyone suspecting an individual to be breaching or evading any imposed bans should report this to the police or other relevant authorities.”

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