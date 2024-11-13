Giving horses a good life and other things the equestrian world is talking about





A good life for horses

This was the theme of the 2024 World Horse Welfare conference, and the key messages that arose from the range of expert speakers was that listening to and understanding what our horses are telling us is the way to give them a good life – rather than what we might think is a good life. World Horse Welfare chief executive Roly Owers said providing a good life for horses is “a worthy aspiration”, but asked whether all agree on what this looks like. A leading welfare and wildlife biology expert covered the importance of giving animals choices, and a livery yard owner recounted her journey to providing the best life she can for her horses.

Pentathlon news

Two organisations have signed a “historic” agreement to run pentathlon with a riding element. The International Pentathlon Association (IPA) has been formed to allow athletes to take part in pentathlon as it was until the riding element was replaced, and it will work with the Pony Club International Alliance (PCIA) and to “promote pathways for athletes of all ages and abilities to explore harmonious relationships with horses and athletic performance for fun and fitness in activities and competition”. There will be competitions that combine running and swimming, running, swimming and riding, tetrathlon and pentathlon. “Both organisations will work together to embrace the world’s best practice in athlete safety and animal welfare, ensuring that competition logistics are appropriate to the level of ability and training of athletes and horses,” a joint statement from the IPA and PCIA said.

No-stirrups November

If you’re planning to take part in, or have already started, #NoStrirrupsNovember, this advice may be helpful. Ditching stirrups can help improve your seat, and riding in general, but although doing so for short periods can benefit balance, feel and position, long periods are not recommended as this can mean sore muscles for rider and horse. We ask the experts for some top tips on making things easier and beneficial for both.

