Gemma Owen starts ‘new chapter’ with talented young dressage horse





British dressage rider Gemma Owen has a new ride following the “heartbreaking” loss of her junior team horse Sirius Black III (“Siz”).

Gemma, 19, is leasing the up-and-coming mare MSJ Florenza (Faye) from owner Emma Blundell of Mount St John stud until the end of the year.

The eight-year-old mare is out of Diaz (by embryo transfer), who Emma competed to inter II, and by top stallion Fürstenball.

Her CV boasts strong results in young horse classes and she was crowned medium gold regional champion at Onley Grounds Equestrian Centre with Amy Woodhead on her latest outing (1 February).

“After the sudden loss of Siz, I’ve missed having riding as a part of my daily routine – a routine I’ve had for as long as I can remember,” said Gemma.

“I have felt like a massive part of who I am was lost and mentally it’s been quite a challenging month.

“I am never going to be able replace Siz, but I can take all he taught to my next chapter.”

Gemma thanked Emma for the opportunity and thanked everyone “who has shown support”.

“I can’t wait to get to know [Faye] and have some fun with her, she’s a little pocket rocket!” she added.

MSJ Florenza has achieved top results to advanced medium with Jennifer Martell and Amy. She finished second in the five-year-old British Dressage young horse championships at Keysoe in October 2020. She consistently achieves scores in the 70s, scoring 74.08 in her last advanced medium with Jennifer at Vale View before Christmas, and winning her medium regional title on 72.48% with Amy last month.

Gemma Owen has competed internationally for Britain in junior and young rider ranks, including at the junior European Championships in 2021 where the team finished sixth, and has won at small tour on the national circuit.

