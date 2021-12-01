Friendly shoves, how our horse is feeling, and other things the horse world is talking about





1. A helpful shove from a fellow jockey

Fergus Gillard – a conditional jockey based at David Pipe’s yard in Somerset – looked in a decidedly precarious position when his mount, Star Max, blundered badly at the fifth obstacle in the Watch Racing Free Online At Ladbrokes Handicap Chase at Newbury Racecourse. But Fergus avoided a fall thanks to weighing room compatriot Harry Skelton, once he had also cleared the fifth fence, reaching over to give Fergus a helpful shove back into the saddle. That’s what friends are for.

2. How our horses are feeling

We all want our loved ones – and that includes our horses – to enjoy life. But horses can develop forms of depression, just like people. Equine vet Gil Riley MRCVS explains some common signs of depression in horses that owners should keep an eye out for, some of which will be similar to symptoms of depression in humans.

