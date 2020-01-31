Fire risk warning after increase in incidents *H&H Plus*

Following a spike in the number of claims for fires during 2019, H&H spoke to experts from both insurance companies and the British Horse Society to find out what steps yard owners should be taking...

A warning has been issued to equestrians to ensure they are doing all they can to protect yards and businesses from fire after an increase in incidents.

NFU Mutual reported a year-on-year spike in the number of fire claims in 2018, while KBIS has also had an increase. Although other insurers contacted by H&H have not, all have urged the equestrian community to take precautions.

You may also be interested in…