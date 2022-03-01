FEI acts to support Ukraine, and other things the horse world is talking about today





1. FEI takes action against Russia and Belarus



After the FEI Executive Board met yesterday (28 February) and unanimously condemned the invasion of Ukraine by Russian military forces, the FEI has announced it is removing all international equestrian events in Russia and Belarus from its calendar. This follows a statement from the International Olympic Committee urging international sports federations to relocate or cancel their sports events. It is also freezing all FEI Solidarity and development activities and plans to cancel or relocate, where possible, FEI courses for officials scheduled to be held in Russia and Belarus in 2022. A FEI Solidarity Relief Fund of 1 million Swiss Francs (£813,760) is being allocated to help the equestrian community in Ukraine. The FEI is liaising closely with the Ukrainian federation and neighbouring countries to facilitate and coordinate logistical support as well as the financial aid.

2. New rules for eventing prize money

British Eventing is introducing new rules on prize money that will see section winners taking home at least their entry and start fee (before VAT) in sections where prize money is offered. At lower levels (BE80 to BE100), first place will be at least 100% of the entry and start fee, less VAT, rising to 140% at novice, 150% at intermediate and 200% at advanced. Prize money will be allocated on a new ratio system, which means money will trickle further down the placings at higher levels, compared to the lower levels. The upper cap has also been scrapped, opening the door to the potential for big money prizes if investment is found. Prizes in kind in lieu of money will be scrapped at all levels from 2023.

3. Why you should never give up hope

When equine massage therapist Elisa Faima’s uninsured Ifor Williams 505R horse trailer was taken from a livery yard in 2003, she had resigned herself to the loss. So imagine her surprise when 19 years later she received an email out of the blue from police to say, not only had they found it, but that it was in good condition. “I initially thought it was a scam or something dodgy,” Elisa told H&H, “but they were trying to work out who owned it because if the insurance company had paid out, it would belong to them. I said no it wasn’t insured, so it’s still mine, and he said ‘We’ve found it, you can have it back’ and I thought ‘Brilliant!’”

