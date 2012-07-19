Farewell to… the pioneer of Neoprene brushing boots Louise Woof

Louise Woof, the pioneer of the first brushing boot to be made from Neoprene – the Woof boot – has died.

She had suffered from multiple sclerosis for many years and passed away on

5 July, aged 55.

Miss Woof was also the founder of Maximillian Stud, whose prominent stallions include Maximillian Saluut and Maximillian Voltucky.

Her funeral will be held at North Devon Crematorium on Wednesday (25 July) at 2pm. Family flowers only.

This news story was first published in the current issue of H&H (19 July 2012)