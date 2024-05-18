Farewell to successful former jockey and racehorse trainer aged 94





Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

Reg Akehurst, the former jump jockey and dual-purpose trainer has died, aged 94.

Mr Akehurst was born in Folkestone, Kent, in 1929. He spent 12 years as a jump jockey, and during this time rode 99 winners.

After retiring from race-riding in 1962, he took out his training licence from his first base, Tunworth Down Stables in Hampshire. He sent out his first winner, Enamoured, at Wye racecourse in April 1963.

Mr Akehurst had a number of notable jumps winners including the 1990 Welsh Grand National victor Cool Ground, Dare To Dream who landed the Grade One Finale Junior Hurdle at Doncaster in 1992, and Jazilah, who won the Top Novices’ Hurdle at Aintree in 1992.

He became particularly known for his success in handicap races, gaining the nickname “the handicap specialist”. His wins included the Free Handicap Hurdle in 1985 with Nebris, the 1993 Ebor Handicap at York with Sarawat, the 1995 Wokingham Handicap with Astrac and the Royal Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot in 1997 with Red Robbo.

Another of Mr Akehurst’s memorable winners was Gold Rod, who claimed three Group races in France.

He retired from training in November 1997, aged 68. At the time he said an owner had given him a tip: “Don’t leave it too long”. Mr Akehurst’s son John took over the licence at their Epsom base, South Hatch Stables, but John died from cancer in 2012.

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.