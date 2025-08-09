‘Poetry in motion on a horse’: farewell to much-loved rider, breeder and owner





Valda Embiricos, the passionate horsewoman, breeder and racing supporter died at home on 16 July, aged 92.

Valda was known for her unwavering love of horses, which she inherited from her parents Eileen and John Rogerson.

Valda and her husband Nick bought a farm in Kirdford, West Sussex, in 1969 and established Barkfold Manor Stud. The couple raised their children together; their daughter Alex, Valda’s sons Euan and Alastair from her first marriage, and Nick’s son Nick from his first marriage.

One of Valda and Nick’s greatest success stories was Aldaniti who, trained by Josh Gifford, won the 1981 Grand National with Bob Champion. The story is warmly remembered as a fairytale; Aldaniti had suffered a number of injuries and Valda helped nurse him back to fitness, and Bob had survived cancer. Their story inspired many charitable donations, as well as the film Champions, and two years later Nick helped set up the Bob Champion Cancer Trust.

Valda was also involved in eventing; through their friendship with Josh Gifford, Valda and Nick were part-owners of his daughter Tina Cook’s Olympic ride Miners Frolic, who won individual and team bronze at Beijing in 2008 and was part of the team that won silver at London 2012.

Valda was one of the first ladies to ride against men in point-to-points. Her daughter Alex said her mother on a horse, jumping fences, was “poetry in motion”. Valda followed in her mother’s footsteps when she won the Newmarket Town Plate in 1955 with Vulpes, 30 years after Eileen became the first woman to win it. Alex went on to win the same race in 1984 with Summons. The 2025 Newmarket Town Plate will run in Valda’s memory.

Valda was one of the first ladies to be elected to the Jockey Club in 1987 and she was a steward at Goodwood, Fontwell and Ascot. She also sat on the British Horseracing Authority licensing committee. She continued to breed successful horses including The Package, who won at the 2015 Cheltenham Festival. At the time of her death she had horses in training with Ben Pauling.

Alex said her mother had “an indisputable love for her horses”.

“Her patience and kindness shown by the fact she didn’t mind about the result, just as long as the horse and jockey came home safe. There was always another day,” she said.

Valda is survived by Alex, Alastair and Euan, her stepson Nick and four grandchildren.

