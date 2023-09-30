Farewell to much-loved member of the showing community





Richard Binks, the much-loved stalwart of the showing community died on 15 September, aged 80.

Richard and his wife Pauline (née Appleyard) became members of the British Show Pony Society (BSPS) in 1979, when they began showing ponies with their daughters Helen, Harriet and Hannah.

Over the next 30 years the family had great success at the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS), Royal International Horse Show (RIHS), Royal Windsor Horse Show (RWHS), BSPS championships, and Richard’s beloved Great Yorkshire Show. They competed with legendary ponies including Vean Ringlet, Harmony Bubbling Champagne, Sarnau Stowaway, Trewolla Denzil and Montanna.

After the couple’s youngest daughter Hannah left the intermediate ranks, Richard and Pauline’s love of small hunters came to the fore, produced by Charles and Hilary Le Moignan and Danielle Heath. They introduced many young stars to the stage including Suwannee River, and the prolific Whitecliffe, who was ridden by daughter Hannah to many wins including the RIHS amateur hunter championship.

Richard still followed the successes of the family’s horses and ponies this season including the RWHS champion and reserve champion show ponies 128cm Stoneleigh Showtime and 138cm Landemann Bird of Paradise.

Over the past decade Richard was very keen to give back to the sport that had given his family so much pleasure. He loved being a member of the BSPS area 3B committee and was delighted to sponsor at the BSPS championships and HOYS.

There have been many tributes paid to Richard by the showing world; many echoed similar sentiments; that he was a true Yorkshire gentleman, who loved supporting his family and always had time for a smile and a chat with everyone on the showground. He will be very sadly missed.

Richard is survived by his wife Pauline, and daughters Helen, Harriet, and Hannah.

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.