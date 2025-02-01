Farewell to coloured event stallion who made his rider’s dreams come true





Glenhill Gold, the much-loved coloured event stallion who took his rider to “places I could never have dreamed of”, has died aged 26.

“He spent 21 years here with us on the farm and he left us peacefully, surrounded by the people that loved him,” Declan Cullen told H&H.

Glenhill Gold (Tonto) was out of coloured Irish sport horse mare Travellers Gold, by thoroughbred stallion Saracen Hill. He was bred by David Black in Dungannon, and later bought by Stephen Orr, joining Declan’s stable as a four-year-old.

“This horse changed my life and the lives of people around him. I would never have dreamed of going to the places that I went to,” said Declan.

Declan produced Tonto through the levels to three-star level (now four-star) and their greatest achievement was winning Ballindenisk CCI3* (now CCI4*-L) in 2011. Some of their other highlights include 10th at Blair Castle CCI2* in 2011, eighth at Ballindenisk 2010 and fifth at Bramham in 2009, both CIC3*.

“You don’t know what you have until you bring them to that level. I always knew he was genuine and wanted to please, and I think he far exceeded his genetic ability and what we expected him to achieve,” said Declan.

“He gave 100% and he had more heart than anything I ever knew. My biggest regret was that we never got our chance to go to Badminton and that’s the one axe that grinds away at me. He was entered twice but due to changes to the minimum eligibility requirements that line in the sand kept moving away from us.”

Tonto retired from advanced eventing in 2012 following an injury.

“I never wanted anything to happen to him, and his body was telling me that this top level was maybe a bridge too far for him,” said Declan.

“My wife Becky then did pure dressage with him and he won the Northern Ireland advanced championship, and he helped so many young event riders as a schoolmaster including Caitie Slater and Katy O’Hare. He looked after them, and their mums knew they were on a safe, secure, reliable horse.”

Tonto was also a successful stallion, and Declan made his five-star start at Burghley last year with Tonto’s son Seavaghan Ash. Tonto was also used to cover two mares belonging to The late Queen.

“He was never a commercial stallion going for gold, people were breeding to him that wanted a fun horse to love, and that’s what he gave,” he said.

“I’ve had messages from America, Sweden, Germany, and Switzerland where people have sent me pictures of their Glenhill Golds and it’s been so touching to see that he stamped his character and gentle kindness on them.”

Declan said Tonto took him from being “an amateur normal rider to living the dream”.

“Being fifth at Bramham, winning an international four-star and Tonto being the only stallion from the Irish sport horse studbook to do so, covering The late Queen’s mares… what an amazing story and what an amazing feat for a little foal born in Dungannon,” said Declan.

“I fed, rode, cared for, and mucked out this boy every day for 21 years. I have fantastic memories and I am so honoured that he bestowed his life and talent to me.”

