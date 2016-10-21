Farewell to chasing legend Moscow Flyer

Trainer Jessica Harrington has paid tribute to “once-in-a-lifetime horse” Moscow Flyer, who has died at the age of 22.

The legendary chaser had suffered a bout of colic at the Irish National Stud, where he had been living since 2012.

Owned by Brian Kearney, Moscow Flyer was a high-class hurdler early in his career, but it was chasing with jockey Barry Geraghty that secured his place “among the greatest of greats”, according to the stud.

“He was a wonderful horse, I’ll never have another one like him,” Mrs Harrington told H&H.

“He was just a lovely horse to do anything with, and virtually every time he went out, he won, so we loved him for that, but he was a pleasure to have around.”

The bay gelding won 26 of his 44 starts, including 10 Grade One races and three wins at the highest level of hurdling.

His victories included the Arkle, two Queen Mother Champion Chases and two Tingle Creeks.

“Perhaps the one I loved best was when he beat Azertyuiop and Well Chief to win the [2004] Tingle Creek,” Mrs Harrington said.

“And when he won [the Queen Mother Champion Chase] at Cheltenham, regaining his crown.

There were a lot of special moments and he took me to wonderful places. He was a wonderful horse.”

An Irish National Stud statement reads: “Moscow Flyer will be forever immortalised through his fearless jumping, those historic battles against titans of the sport Azertyuiop, Flagship Uberalles and Well Chief.

“He epitomised National Hunt racing at its finest with the highs and lows, the thrills and spills and the gladiatorial nature of our great sport.

“Moscow Flyer will be sorely missed by all at The Irish National Stud. Our thoughts go out to all connections and to his adoring fans.”