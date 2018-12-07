Have you taken a great eventing photo this year? Win press accreditation to Badminton

Have you taken a brilliant eventing photo in 2018? If so, enter our amateur photographer competition. The prize is one money can’t buy: press accreditation to the Mitsubishi Motors Badminton Horse Trials 2019 (1-5 May), giving free entry to the event plus access to the media areas. We’re looking for classic action pictures, but also quirky angles, backstage and innovative photos.

To enter, send a maximum of three photos — taken at British Eventing or FEI affiliated events during the 2018 season — to hhpictures@timeinc.com with the subject line “Eventing photo competition”. Please attach each photo to a separate email with a minimum file size of 3MB and a maximum file size of 10MB.

Please include in each email details of the horse, rider and venue, the photographer’s name, address, phone number and email address. The closing date is 11.59pm on 14 February 2019.

Competition Terms

1. The promoter of this competition is Badminton Horse Trials Ltd (“Promoter”), which has its registered offices located at The Estate Office, Badminton, Gloucestershire, GL9 1DD and is a company registered in England and Wales under company number 03270324.

2. This competition is administered and fulfilled by TI Media Limited (“TI”), which has its registered offices located at 3rd Floor, 161 Marsh Wall, London E14 9AP and is a company registered in England and Wales under company number 00053626.

3. This competition will open on 5 December 2018 and the closing date is 14 February 2019.

4. There will be one winner of this competition. The winner will win the following prize:

(1) Press accreditation for the Mitsubishi Motors Badminton Horse Trials from 1-5 May 2019 (the “Prize”), which gives the winner free entry to the event, plus access to the media areas.

5. The winner is responsible for expenses and arrangements not specifically included in the prize, including any necessary travel documents, passports and visas.

6. This competition is free to enter and no purchase is necessary.

7. This competition is open to residents in the UK (excluding Northern Ireland) aged eighteen (18) or over excluding employees and past employees of Promoter and TI, their printers and agents and anyone materially connected to the administration of this competition. Proof of eligibility must be provided upon request.

8. The competition is only open to amateur photographers who have not had their photographs published before.

9. To enter this competition, entrants (“Entrant”) must send a minimum of one (1) and a maximum of three (3) photographs (“Entry Content”) taken at British Eventing or Fédération Equestre Internationale affiliated equestrian events in 2018 to hhpictures@ti-media.com by the closing date. Each photograph constitutes a separate entry; each Entrant can enter up to three times. The following information must be included:

i. each photograph must be attached to a separate email and have a minimum file size of 3MB and a maximum file size of 10MB;

ii. the subject line of each email must read “Eventing photo competition”;

iii. details of the horse, rider and venue must be included for each photograph; and

iv. the photographer’s name, address, telephone number and email address must be included with each email. Use of a false name or address will result in disqualification.

10. You can only enter this competition as described above. Entry made online using methods generated by a script, macro or the use of automated devices will be void. Entries that are incomplete, illegible, or indecipherable will be deemed void. Use of a false name or address will result in disqualification.

11. Up to three entries (photographs) per person may be submitted. All entries will become the property of TI and will not be returned. The winner’s photo will be published in a future issue of Horse & Hound and may be published on horseandhound.co.uk. Some highly commended/runner-up photos may also be published in a future issue of Horse & Hound and/or on horseandhound.co.uk. TI and Promoter accept no responsibility for entries unsuccessfully submitted. No responsibility can be accepted for entries lost, damaged or delayed due to computer error in transit.

12. By submitting an Entry, Entrants hereby grant to TI and its parent company, subsidiaries, affiliated and joint venture companies (“Group Companies”) a non-exclusive, worldwide, royalty-free, irrevocable and perpetual licence to use, sub-license, reproduce, modify, amend, adapt, copy, transmit, broadcast, publish, create derivative works from, display, archive (digitally and in hard copy), or delete the Entry Content (including, without limitation, the photograph, likeness, biographical information, voice, text, images, designs, audio and/or video clips submitted in entering the competition or any statement made by you concerning the competition) in whole or in part, and to incorporate it singly or collectively into other works in any form, media or technology now known or later developed, including but not limited to, for promotional or marketing purposes and secondary productions. For the avoidance of doubt (but without limitation) this means that the Entrant’s name, location and Entry Content may be displayed online and posted across TI’s and its Group Companies’ publishing platforms, social media platforms and promotional or marketing materials.

13. Entries must be made directly by the person entering this competition. By submitting an entry, you agree to be bound by these Competition Terms.

14. The winner will be selected by a panel of judges, including a representative of the Promoter, a representative of TI’s Horse & Hound and an independent judge by 31 March 2019. The decision of the judging panel is final and no correspondence will be entered into over this decision.

15. The winner will be notified by email on or before 31 March 2019. Prizes will be dispatched on or before 30 April 2019.

16. Reasonable efforts will be made to contact the winner. If the winner cannot be contacted within 7 days, or if the winner is unable to comply with these Competition Terms, TI reserves the right to offer the prize to the next eligible entrant drawn at random, or in the event that this competition is being judged, to offer the prize to the runner(s)-up selected by the same judges.

17. Failure to respond and/or provide information requested, or failure to meet the eligibility requirements, may result in forfeiture of the prize.

18. Prizes are subject to availability and the prize supplier’s terms and conditions. The prize is as stated, is not transferable to another individual and no cash or other alternatives will be offered. The prize cannot be used in conjunction with any other special offer. TI accepts no responsibility whatsoever for elements of the prize being withdrawn. In the event of the prize being unavailable, TI and Promoter reserve the right to offer an alternative prize of equal or greater value.

19. TI and Promoter reserve the right to amend or alter the terms of competitions at any time and reject entries from entrants not entering into the spirit of this competition. Competitions may be modified or withdrawn at any time.

20. Insofar as is permitted by law, TI and Promoter, their agents or distributors will not in any circumstances be responsible or liable to compensate the winner or accept any liability for any loss, damage, personal injury or death occurring as a result of taking up the prize except where it is caused by the negligence of TI and/or Promoter, their agents or distributors or that of their employees. Your statutory rights are not affected.

22. If you are a winner or runner-up of this competition, you agree that TI and Promoter may use your name, photograph and town or county of residence to announce the winner(s) of this competition and for any other reasonable and related promotional purposes, and you agree to co-operate with any other reasonable requests by TI and Promoter relating to any post-winning publicity.

23. Any personal information, such as your name, age, address (including postcode) and/or email address will be used by TI in accordance with its privacy policy available at www.ti-media.com/privacy/.

24. In the event of a discrepancy between these Competition Terms and the details in the promotional material, the details in the promotional material shall prevail.

25. These Competition Terms will be governed by English Law and you submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the English courts.