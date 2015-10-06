British event riders selected for final leg of Nations Cup

Three members of the British team have been selected for the final leg of the eventing Nations Cup series.

Britain is currently in the lead ahead of the last stage of the competition series, which takes place at Military Boekelo-Enschede in the Netherlands (8-11 October).

British Nations Cup team manager Philip Surl has confirmed that the team will include Dani Evans with Luana Edge’s Smart Time, Izzy Taylor with KBIS Starburst and Emily Parker with Cindy Onslow’s Diamond Sundance.

A fourth rider will be announced when all horses registered to compete for Britain have arrived at the competition.

“We are in a strong position going into final leg of the cup with both Dani and Izzy who are experienced members of the Nations Cup squad,” said Mr Surl.

“I am really pleased to give Emily Parker, who is a former GB young rider gold medal winner, the opportunity to ride on the team following her very consistent form across the board this year.”

The British team has been at the top of the Nations Cup leader board for much of the season. They have had wins at Ballindenisk and Strzegom as well as high placings throughout the year giving them a lead of 49 points.

Germany stand in second place with 40 points and Australia are in third with 35.

Britannia League

The results from Boekelo will also be the decider of this year’s Britannia League winner.

The league is for riders competing at British three-star competitions as well as the Nations Cup, who have not ridden under the British flag at Olympic, FEI European or World Equestrian Games.

The league was launched by British Eventing (BE) last year and the 2014 winner was Jodie Amos.

For the full list of entires for Boekelo, including the British riders, click here.

Don’t miss the 15 October edition of Horse & Hound magazine for a full report of the final leg of the eventing Nations Cup