Two withdrawals from Irish squad for European Eventing Championships – plus one rider joins an exclusive group





Two pairs have been withdrawn from the Irish team for the European Eventing Championships this week in Avenches, Switzerland (23-26 September).

Steven Smith’s ride Galwaybay Echo, owned by June Burgess, has had a “minor setback”.

“After much discussion, we feel the best course of action is not to travel to compete,” said a statement from Smith Brothers Eventing. “All of us, especially Steven, are incredibly disappointed. However the welfare of ‘Thomas’ is our priority and at 13 years old he has many more big days ahead.”

Fred Scala has withdrawn his own and his father Emilio’s Everon Vivendi.

“The good news is that ‘Donald’ is in good shape,” said Fred. “He has picked up a small injury in our final preparations that luckily we found before travelling. His welfare is paramount and there will be plenty more big days for us both in the future. Thanks again for all your support! Donald will see you all again next spring.”

Both riders wished the Irish squad the best of luck at the European Eventing Championships.

Sam Watson with Ballybolger Talisman have been called up to join the squad, which will now consist of five combinations. Four riders will compete on the team and one as an individual.

Sam joins the small group of eventers who are competing at both the Tokyo Olympics and the Europeans in this unusual year. Other riders in this group include Germany’s double Olympic champion Michael Jung, Switzerland’s Robin Godel and Felix Vogg, and Dutch riders Merel Blom and Janneke Boonzaaijer.

European Eventing Championships: Irish team

The Irish squad now consists of…

Clare Abbott with Jewelent, owned by Catherine Abbott, Barbra Allen and Lisa Rosbothm

Cathal Daniels with LEB Lias Jewel, owned by Jo Breheny

Padraig McCarthy with Leonidas II, owned by Diane Brunsden, Peter Cattell and his rider, or Fallulah, owned by Amanda Boyle, Nicholas Boyle, Diane Brunsden, Peter Cattell and her rider (Leonidas has been named as Padraig’s ride on the event definite entries)

Joseph Murphy with Cesar V, owned by The Way Forward Syndicate

Sam Watson with Ballybolger Talisman, owned by his rider and his mother Julia

