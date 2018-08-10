Escaped ponies killed in road accident

Two Shetland ponies who are thought to have escaped from their field in the Norton area of County Durham died as a result of a collision with a vehicle last Sunday evening (5 August).

Police and fire crews attended the scene of the accident on the A19, in which a female driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

A spokesman for Cleveland Police said the force had “received a report of a collision on the A19 Norton southbound on Sunday 5 August at 9:45pm”.

The vehicle collided with the two Shetland ponies, who it is believed had escaped from a field near the scene, the spokesperson said.

He added: “The 79-year-old female driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital where she was treated for a cut to her head and a fracture to her arm. Her injuries are not life threatening.

“Sadly the two ponies died following the collision.”

A spokesman for Cleveland Fire Brigade told H&H three appliances, from Stockton, Billingham and Hartlepool, also attended the scene of the accident.

Firefighters had to cut the female driver free from her vehicle, and she was handed into the care of paramedics from the North East Ambulance Service.

The A19 was closed in both directions from just before 10pm on Sunday until 1:30am.

