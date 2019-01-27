Vital support for welfare charities, plus the latest equestrian sponsorship news

Equidor Leisure

The Basildon-based equestrian supplies centre has donated stock worth more than £7,000 to a rescue centre in Essex.

The company presented Essex Horse & Pony Protection Society (EHPPS) with more than 300 items to help with the charity’s work in rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming equines.

Equidor Leisure’s Charlotte Cooper organised the donation.

“EHPPS is our most local equine rescue centre, and they do fantastic work while relying solely upon public donations,” she said, adding the company is “proud to support them in any way we can”.

Bedmax

The bedding specialist has been confirmed as title sponsor of the 2019 National Equine Forum (7 March).

This year’s forum, held in London, will have sessions focusing on Brexit, the Central Equine Database, how charities fit into the modern world and a horse and rider fitness session as well as presentations on stereotypical equine behaviours and foot care.

“It is a great pleasure to contribute to the forum,” said Bedmax managing director Tim Smalley.

“We enjoy giving back to the industry in a rather quiet and hopefully effective way and I hope we can manage to do so for some time to come because this is an organisation which is run by a principled and caring group of people who are bent on maintaining its independence and integrity.”

The Equine Law Firm

Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) has partnered with the legal firm for the 2019 show.

Solicitor Hannah Bradley said HOYS was the “obvious choice” to team up with as they are both “committed to excellence”.

“We understand the equine world and we speak to clients in their language; we combine our experience of the equine world at all levels with legal expertise gained in leading commercial law firms in order to protect and advance the interests of our clients,” said Ms Bradley.

Event director Emma Williams added that HOYS looks forward to welcoming the company to its 2019 show (2 to 6 October).

“We are extremely pleased to be able to bring such a relevant and bespoke service to our competitors and visitors at Horse of the Year Show for 2019,” she said.

“Similarly to The Equine Law Firm, many of our staff own their own horses and compete, therefore we can appreciate the importance of using a law firm which understands the equestrian industry at times of need.”

Co-op

The Co-op Local Community Fund has pledged to support Remus Horse Sanctuary.

The fund, which supports local causes, will buy some replacement field shelters costing £4,500 each for the Essex charity.

Every time a Co-op member shops at the Co-op, 1% of their spend on Co-op branded products and services helps fund community projects. This has helped raise £39 million for more than 12,000 local causes since 2017.

Sue Burton, founder of Remus Horse Sanctuary, said: “We’re absolutely delighted that Remus Horse Sanctuary will now be able to access this funding opportunity and thank everyone involved for their support.”

Haygain

The company has signed a sponsorship deal with Tweseldown.

Its products include a patented steaming system, which removes 99% of mould spores, bacteria and dust.

Haygain will help sponsor the venue’s 2019 season and has also been revealed as title sponsor of Tweseldown’s May British Eventing (BE) fixture.

This is alongside its other commitments to riders and other affiliated events in the BE calendar.

Jump 4 Joy

World eventing champion Ros Canter has joined the showjump manufacturer as its newest brand ambassador.

She joins Olympic eventer William Fox-Pitt and international showjumper and eventer Paul Gaff on their list of ambassadors.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be working with Ros,” said Jump 4 Joy managing director Nigel Underwood.

“During 2018, we supported her programme of lecture demos with event coach Caroline Moore and have found her to be both inspirational and highly professional.

“Her track record is outstanding and we are delighted that Ros has chosen our jumps to support her training programme.”

