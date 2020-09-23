Police warning after cars drove round fallen horse and rider on the road

A horse and rider who fell on to a road after the horse was spooked by a car were left in the carriageway as vehicles drove around them.

The incident was one of a number recently that prompted police in Epsom to urge drivers to slow down, take more care and leave extra time when crossing the Downs.

“We were back up at Epsom Downs early this morning following further incidents reported near to the Pegasus crossings including last week where a horse and rider who had been spooked by a car, fell on to the road and vehicles continued to drive around them while they were in the carriageway (through a red light),” said a statement from Surrey Police’s Epsom and Ewell team yesterday (22 September).

A spokesman for Surrey Police told H&H today (23 September) that police were made aware of a horse being spooked by a car on Downs Road in Epsom at around 9am on 14 September, causing the rider to be thrown.

“PCSOs located the rider and horse at a local stables and called in to check their welfare. There were no injuries,” the spokesman added.

Yesterday’s statement also urged pedestrians to take care at the Pegasus crossing — a push-button controlled crossing designed for use by riders as well as pedestrians — and wait for the green light after police witnessed a “near miss” between someone on foot and a van last week.

The force gave information for drivers as to how to safely pass horses on or near the road.

“If you are a horse rider, please also report all near-misses and incidents on the road to the BHS [British Horse Society] for their stats,” it added.

“#addthreeminutes to your journey if you are travelling over the Downs.”

The force also encouraged anyone interested in volunteering for the community speed watch focused on these “vulnerable areas” to email 12670@surrey.pnn.police.uk.

“If you have an interest in creating your own community speedwatch group in another location, please contact your local casualty reduction officer,” the statement added.

