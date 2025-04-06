Tributes paid to much-loved Irish Draught ambassador who will be greatly missed





Tributes have been paid to Irish Draught stalwart, enthusiast and ambassador Ellen Walton, whose love of the breed was second only to her love of her family.

Born on 20 June 1939, into a farming family in Weston-on-Trent, Derbyshire, Ellen hunted with the Earl of Harringtons, now the South Notts, from childhood. When the distances to the meet were too great to hack, she would base her pony with a local dealer, who took horses to hunt every Saturday. Her father bought her a young Irish Draught mare named Bessie from this dealer, straight off the boat.

Ellen and Bessie formed a tremendous bond; Ellen once literally put her life in the mare’s hands. Ellen’s father grazed cattle on some riverside pastures, which flooded after a day’s torrential rain, leaving the cattle marooned on some high ground at the opposite side to the only gate. By dark, it was verified that the cattle stood the risk of drowning by the morning. So Ellen and Bessie struck out in darkness through the deep water to herd the cattle to the gate and safety. Her lifelong love of the breed was born.

Ellen and Sam were married on 29 September 1971, and moved to Village Farm, Lockington, in 1973 where they were soon joined by daughter Romney and son Victor.

An artist at turnout, Ellen’s plaited tails were a work of art, and she had an eye for a horse in the rough. Night Nurse was her foundation Irish Draught breeding mare, and what a mare she was; a prolific winner at major events including the Great Yorkshire Show, and her daughter, Bealagh Lady, bred two stallions, Donovan by Parnell and Bealagh Blue by Touch of the Blues.

Ellen travelled extensively in Ireland, gaining a deep knowledge of bloodlines and many friends. She became a council member of the Irish Draught Horse Society (GB) for over 30 years, a respected judge and inspector for the IDHS(GB) and the Cleveland Bay Horse Society. She was also on the judging panels for Sport Horse Breeding (GB) and the British Show Horse Association.

Last September at the IDHS(GB) National Championship Show Ellen was presented with the David Cosby annual award for outstanding services to the society, and a beautiful portrait of Bealagh Blue, a fitting tribute to a remarkable lady.

Ellen is survived by her husband Sam, children Romney and Victor, and granddaughters Phoebe and Sophie.

