



A young woman who sustained life-changing injuries in a riding accident as a teenager will fulfil a lifelong dream of showing her “incredible” support dog at Crufts this week (6 to 9 March).

An accident in 2012 changed the course of Elizabeth Rawlinson’s life, leaving her with seizures, chronic daily hemiplegic migraines – a rare type of migraine that results in weakness down one side – chronic pain and a blood pressure disorder.

Elizabeth, who had ridden since she was a small child, was riding a horse in the arena, when he spooked at a pigeon, panicked and took off. The then 14-year-old Elizabeth landed on her head, and the force cracked her up-to-standard helmet.

“I don’t blame the horse,” said Elizabeth, adding that it was a “freak accident”.

In 2018, working cocker spaniel River came into Elizabeth’s life via Canine Generated Independence. Elizabeth wanted a dog to help with seizure detection, as she was having up to 10 seizures a day without warning.

She said that River has “changed my life”, and this exceptional dog has also learnt to help her human in countless other ways – as well as being a friend and emotional support.

River can detect minute changes in Elizabeth’s body before a seizure. She alerts Elizabeth, and will escalate her behaviour if the warning is not heeded. She can also open doors, helps Elizabeth dress and undress – “her favourite thing is taking off socks” – and she picks up items if Elizabeth drops them.

Several years ago, the now 27-year-old was also diagnosed with a rare condition called Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, which affects the collagen in her body and causes her joints to dislocate. In 2019, as a result of the seizures, Elizabeth’s previously good sight worsened and she was registered blind in 2021.

Although River was not trained as a guide dog (she is an assistance dog), she quickly picked up on the additional ways in which she could help her mistress.

Elizabeth can see outlines and contrast, but is no longer able to judge depth or detect other things, such as whether a car is stationary or moving. River alerts Elizabeth to kerbs and steps, and will put her front paws on the slope, so her handler can judge the steepness.

She can also find exits on command, by retracing her steps, and helps in many other ways.

“We grew and learnt all these new things together,” said Elizabeth, adding that River also brings joy to everyone she meets.

“I’m very lucky. She’s just amazing. I’ve achieved things because of her that I never thought I would. She’s given me the world back.”

She added: “It’s hard to describe but she’s not just a dog, she’s incredible. Before I had River, every time I left the house, I was terrified. It was scary because the outside world is not an easy place to navigate as a visually-impaired person. I’m also not scared of seizures any more because she alerts me and gets help.

“Now that I have River, I don’t feel scared leaving the house any more because I know she’ll keep me safe and if I say to her ‘I want to try this’, she‘s there, straight away willing to do it, whatever you ask of her, she’s happy.”

In 2024, Elizabeth was further diagnosed with a painful autoimmune condition, also connected to collagen. It particularly affects her skin and her gastric system, affecting her ability to swallow.

“I have always wanted to get a dog to Crufts,” she said. “Last year, I thought ‘what are my bucket list things’. I needed something to look forward to and work towards.”

She added: “I wasn’t born disabled, I’ve acquired many disabilities for various reasons and I just didn’t want to give up on my dreams just because my body was failing in certain areas.

“I’m still 27, I still want to live my life and just because I’m disabled doesn’t mean I’m not capable of dreaming.

“I will suffer from lots and lots of pain after this but as soon as I’m with River, it’s the only time I’m not in pain. Because just for a short time, everything else disappears and it’s just River and I doing something I love.

“I want to show that if I can do it, anyone can do it. I’m not special, I’m just privileged to have an incredible dog.”

She and River were selected to take part in the Kennel Club Good Citizen Display Team, which showcases correct training.

Elizabeth said her drive was to showcase that good training is something that everyone can do.

“I’m really excited. It has taken a lot to get here and it’s a huge privilege to be chosen to do this,” she said. “When I was a child and saw Clare Balding on the famous [Crufts] settee talking to people, I would think it would really mean something to yourself and your dog to get to that position.

“I always dreamt of getting a dog to Crufts in any capacity and I just wanted that opportunity to make that memory happen. I’ve never seen somebody with a white stick going into the main arena and doing this display, so I wanted to prove that we could do it.”

She added: “Last year was really challenging, I’d been suffering from new symptoms from the autoimmune disease and I was having to learn how to manage 10 medical treatments every day to survive.

“It’s hard but when the application came through to apply for this team, I needed something good and something to look forward to this year.

“I wanted the opportunity to show people what my dog can do because I know she’s the best dog in the world. She has given my life back and I want other people to see how special she is.

“Without River, I wasn’t brave. She’s my bravery and my courage and independence. When she’s at my side, I feel like I can give things a go. I know River will be up for it and will support me in whatever I choose to do or what I ask of her.”

Elizabeth and River will be taking part in the Good Citizen Dog Training Scheme Display at 10am in the main arena on Saturday and Sunday. For more information and the full schedule, visit H&H’s “how to watch Crufts” page

