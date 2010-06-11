Early chance to buy moor-bred Dartmoor ponies

Fans of Dartmoor ponies have an early chance to buy moor-bred ponies this year, at a sale of youngstock on Saturday (19 June).

Dartmoor traditionally holds its drift sales in October, but a number of ponies were kept back from last year’s sales, have been handled and are now ready to be sold.

“Buyers get a head-start by buying these ponies and can move on to the next stage of their training,” said Charlotte Faulkner of the Dartmoor Hill Pony Association.

Sale catalogues are available from auctioneers Rendells of Chagford, tel:01647 432277. Or contact Mrs Faulkner for more information, tel:01364 631036.