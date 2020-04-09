Dumped pony so badly burned, its sex and colour could not be seen

The body of a pony dumped in a ditch in Essex was so badly burned it was impossible to tell what colour or sex it was.

The RSPCA is appealing for information on the distressing discovery, in Conways Road, Grays, on 1 April. Police found the body and called the charity, which believes the pony was dead when its body was set alight.

RSPCA inspector Mitchell Smith, who attended, said: “This was a very upsetting incident and awful to think that someone has such little respect for an animal and disposed of the pony’s body in this way.

“We think that someone burned the body at a different location before dumping it in the ditch – we think it was unlikely that the pony was burned alive, and it’s likely that someone has tried to burn the body in order to dispose of it.

“The pony’s body was so badly burned we could not tell what breed, colour or sex it might have been.”

The pony was not microchipped, and the RSPCA has been in touch with the appropriate local authority over removing the body.

Mr Smith said: “I’m keen to find out more about this poor pony including how the body came to be dumped here. Anyone with information can contact me in complete confidence on our inspector appeal line by calling 0300 123 8018.”

